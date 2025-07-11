Trending in China | Dragon and phoenix candles

(People's Daily App) 14:33, July 11, 2025

Dragon and phoenix candles are a pair of candles with a dragon figure on one candle and a phoenix of the other, and is an intangible cultural heritage of Southwest China's Chongqing. Mostly used in weddings celebrations, the candles bear the wishes for good luck and joyfulness and represent people's yearning for a better life.

(Compiled by Xu Zhuo and Duan Yunyi; Video Source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)