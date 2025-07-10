Chinese vice premier stresses ensuring policy implementation to consolidate economic recovery

CHANGCHUN, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has stressed the importance of ensuring policy implementation and achieving industrial revitalization through technological innovation to consolidate economic recovery trend.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection trip from Monday to Wednesday to the country's northeastern provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin.

Ding visited a water source relocation project, a farm, a central grain reserve warehouse and a local finance bureau to learn about the implementation of major government policies and the operation of local finances.

It is necessary to fully and effectively utilize the more proactive fiscal policy to enhance the efficiency of fund use and the effectiveness of policy implementation, the vice premier said.

Ding also visited several local enterprises and educational institutions. He emphasized the need to concentrate innovative resources on enterprises, strengthen both basic and applied research, and deepen collaboration among universities, research institutes and enterprises.

The vice premier expressed hopes that Heilongjiang and Jilin would accelerate the cultivation of new drivers of growth and new advantages to make greater contributions to the overall development of the country.

