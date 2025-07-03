China finalizes 800-billion-yuan funding for key national projects in 2025

Xinhua) 08:03, July 03, 2025

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China has finalized and issued its full list of this year's key construction projects aimed at implementing major national strategies and building up security capacities in key areas, the country's top economic planner said on Wednesday.

The National Development and Reform Commission said that the total investment has come in at 800 billion yuan (about 111.8 billion U.S. dollars), following the recent allocation of over 300 billion yuan for the third and final group of 2025 projects.

The funds will support 1,459 projects across key areas, including ecological restoration in the Yangtze River basin, transportation infrastructure along the Yangtze, the new western land-sea corridor, high-standard farmland, water conservancy infrastructure, and urban underground utilities, the commission said.

It also said it will accelerate reforms in key areas, including efforts to improve financing for railways along the Yangtze River, maintenance systems for underground utilities, and national logistics-hub planning.

China is making efforts to expand effective investment and boost consumption. In addition to these major projects, support has been stepped up for large-scale equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-in programs.

The country has earmarked 300 billion yuan in ultra-long special treasury bonds to support its trade-in program in 2025, with the first two tranches of funding -- totaling 162 billion yuan -- issued in January and April. The third batch of funding will be allocated in July to support the implementation of the program.

China's gross domestic product grew 5.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2025. The country is targeting full-year economic growth of about 5 percent this year.

