Flying Tigers Photo Exhibition opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:22, July 09, 2025

Visitors discuss with each other while viewing exhibits at the Flying Tigers Photo Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, July 8, 2025. Themed "Remembering heroes and creating the future together," the exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing hundreds of valuable photos as well as other items of historic significance contributed by veterans of the Flying Tigers. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Children view exhibits at the Flying Tigers Photo Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, July 8, 2025. Themed "Remembering heroes and creating the future together," the exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing hundreds of valuable photos as well as other items of historic significance contributed by veterans of the Flying Tigers. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A descendant of a Shanghai native who was killed by Japanese invaders for rescuing distressed members of the Flying Tigers recounts the story of his ancester at the Flying Tigers Photo Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, July 8, 2025. Themed "Remembering heroes and creating the future together," the exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing hundreds of valuable photos as well as other items of historic significance contributed by veterans of the Flying Tigers. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor views exhibits at the Flying Tigers Photo Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, July 8, 2025. Themed "Remembering heroes and creating the future together," the exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing hundreds of valuable photos as well as other items of historic significance contributed by veterans of the Flying Tigers. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, addresses the opening ceremony of the Flying Tigers Photo Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, July 8, 2025. Themed "Remembering heroes and creating the future together," the exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing hundreds of valuable photos as well as other items of historic significance contributed by veterans of the Flying Tigers. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Students from one of the Flying Tigers Friendship Schools perform chorus during the opening ceremony of the Flying Tigers Photo Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, July 8, 2025. Themed "Remembering heroes and creating the future together," the exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing hundreds of valuable photos as well as other items of historic significance contributed by veterans of the Flying Tigers. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

