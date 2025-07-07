Stone Forest Scenic Area in SW China's Yunnan resembles fairyland

Photo shows tourists strolling under umbrellas in the Stone Forest Scenic Area in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xin)

The Stone Forest Scenic Area in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, often transforms into a dreamlike landscape cloaked in mist and rain during the summer.

The gentle drizzle and light fog wrap around towering stone peaks, while moisture silently nourishes the green trees and moss, infusing this world-renowned karst-filled wonder with a poetic and ethereal beauty.

Formed under unique geological, climatic, and hydrological conditions, the stone forest is composed of soluble carbonate rocks that have been fractured by multiple vertical faults and gradually eroded by water and biological activity.

Its iconic formations include towering sword-like, pillar-shaped, mushroom-shaped, and tower-shaped stone columns.

Other karst features such as karst hills, depressions, stalactites, dissolution lakes, natural bridges, cliff waterfalls, and conical peaks combine to create a breathtaking panorama of karst geology and landforms.

Photo shows an aerial view of the mist-shrouded Stone Forest Scenic Area in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xin)

Photo shows tourists strolling under umbrellas in the Stone Forest Scenic Area in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xin)

Photo shows an aerial view of the Stone Forest Scenic Area in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, in the rain. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xin)

Photo shows a beautiful view of blooming lotus flowers after the rain in the Stone Forest Scenic Area in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xin)

