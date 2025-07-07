Global flavors take root in Chinese soil

People's Daily Online) 09:39, July 07, 2025

Editor's Note:

Yunnan coffee, Sichuan caviar, Shandong foie gras, and Heilongjiang cranberries, all once foreign luxuries, have transformed into thriving homegrown specialties in China. Behind this transformation lies a story of innovation and resilience, where science and technology empower local industries and fuse tradition with modern practices. Through six examples, discover how these emerging Chinese specialties are turning local tastes into global icons.

Foie gras

When people think of foie gras, one of the world's top three delicacies, France usually comes to mind. However, the rich foie gras served on dining tables around the world might very well originate from a small county in China.

Linqu county in eastern China's Shandong Province processes 5 million Landes geese annually, producing over 5,000 tonnes of foie gras. This accounts for nearly 70 percent of China's domestic market and 20 percent of global production, with an annual output value exceeding 8 billion yuan.

