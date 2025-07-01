China firmly opposes forced closure of Hikvision's business in Canada: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:24, July 01, 2025

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes Canada's order to cease the operations of Chinese firm Hikvision in Canada, the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

China has noticed that the Canadian side has forcibly ceased Hikvision's operations in Canada and banned Canadian government departments from purchasing or using Hikvision products under the pretext of "national security," a spokesperson with the ministry said.

The Canadian side's so-called national security review lacks transparency and produces uncertain outcomes, the spokesperson said, calling it a typical act of overstretching the concept of national security.

"Such a move undermines the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, erodes the confidence for business cooperation between the both sides, and sabotages the normal economic and trade relations between the two countries," the spokesperson added.

China urges Canada to immediately rectify its erroneous actions, stop politicizing and overstretching the concept of national security in economic and trade issues, and provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for businesses from all countries, including Chinese enterprises, to invest and operate in Canada, the spokesperson noted.

China will take necessary measures to resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson said.

