Chinese state councilor stresses bolstering employment, boosting consumption

Xinhua) 10:36, June 27, 2025

CHANGSHA, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has called for efforts to stabilize the employment of key groups such as college graduates and further boost culture, tourism and sports-related consumption.

Shen made the remarks during an inspection tour in central China's Hunan Province from Monday to Thursday.

Shen urged placing greater importance on employment, and called for supportive measures to strengthen the job opportunities for key groups including college graduates, migrant workers and those who have shaken off poverty.

Enterprises should receive more support to aid in the creation of more job opportunities, said Shen, who called for the launch of large-scale vocational training programs in key sectors to improve labor force skills.

Shen also called for efforts to continue increasing the supply of high-quality products and services, and to accelerate the integration of culture, tourism and sports with science and technology, to better meet people's growing demand.

