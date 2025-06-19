China's vision for deeper financial opening-up highlighted at Shanghai Lujiazui Forum

This photo taken on June 18, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the Lujiazui Forum in east China's Shanghai. Under the theme of "Financial Opening-Up and Cooperation for High-Quality Development in a Changing Global Economy", the forum kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Multiple government officials have delivered speeches at the annual Lujiazui Forum being held in east China's Shanghai, pledging efforts to promote high-standard financial opening-up despite mounting global geopolitical uncertainty.

Among the most high-profile measures being discussed at the forum is a plan to establish an international operations center for the digital RMB, which was unveiled by Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC). The move aims to promote the internationalization of the digital currency, as well as the development of financial market services, while supporting innovation in the field of digital finance.

The center's establishment is one of eight new measures set to be piloted in Shanghai, Pan said. Others include the development of free trade offshore bonds to expand financing channels for companies, and the optimization of the free trade account system to facilitate cross-border trade and investment for enterprises.

Zhu Hexin, deputy governor of the PBOC and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said that to advance the facilitation of cross-border investment and financing, policies will be implemented nationwide to encourage foreign investment in research institutions and ease cross-border financing for technology-based enterprises.

The policy of integrating funding pools for multinational companies in both domestic and foreign currencies will be promoted nationwide to facilitate the utilization of funds within multinational corporate groups, according to Zhu.

A package of innovative foreign exchange policies will be implemented in China's pilot free trade zones, including policies to optimize new international trade settlements and expand the Qualified Foreign Limited Partner (QFLP) pilot program, Zhu said.

On Wednesday, SAFE unveiled a notice to solicit public advice on deepening reforms of the foreign exchange management of cross-border investment and financing, with the notice also pledging to facilitate cross-border financing further.

China will exempt foreign-invested enterprises from registration requirements for domestic reinvestment, and this pilot policy will be expanded nationwide.

On the capital market, Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, emphasized the role that foreign funds and institutions play in China's capital market, calling for the promotion of the broad opening-up of markets, products and institutions.

Following Wu's speech, the securities regulator announced that it would allow qualified foreign investors to participate in on-exchange exchange-traded fund (ETF) options trading from Oct. 9 this year for hedging purposes only.

China has made steady progress in financial liberalization in recent years. According to Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, the country has optimized its model of "pre-establishment national treatment plus a negative list for foreign investment," while most restrictions on foreign access to China's banking and insurance sectors have now been removed.

Looking ahead, the country plans to continue improving its business environment for foreign investors, aiming to foster a more welcoming, inclusive atmosphere in which foreign institutions can leverage their strengths and grow sustainably, Li added.

Initiated in 2008, the Lujiazui Forum has become a platform for dialogue among policymakers, financial experts and business leaders from around the world. This year's forum, themed "Financial opening-up and cooperation for high-quality development in a changing global economy," runs from Wednesday to Thursday.

