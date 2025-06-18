U.S. GOP budget bill faces nearly 2-to-1 opposition: poll

Xinhua) June 18, 2025

NEW YORK, June 17 (Xinhua) -- As U.S. Senate Republicans race to pass President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a plurality of Americans oppose the sweeping tax-and-spending legislation, with mixed opinions on specific provisions and concerns about its impact on the national debt and Medicaid, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll conducted this month.

"Overall, 42 percent of Americans oppose the budget bill 'changing tax, spending and Medicaid policies,' compared with 23 percent who support the bill, and 34 percent who say they have no opinion," said the newspaper in its report on Tuesday. The Republican-controlled House narrowly passed the legislation in May.

Support for the bill among Republicans is higher, with 49 percent voicing support compared with 13 percent who oppose and 38 percent who say they have no opinion. Democrats strongly oppose the bill, with about three-quarters of them against it. Independents oppose it 40 percent to 17 percent, while about 4 in 10 of them have no opinion.

"Among the most divisive components of the House-passed package are the size and scope of cuts to entitlement programs. To deliver on some of Trump's pricey initiatives, the Republican bill plans to significantly cut spending on Medicaid as well as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other safety net initiatives," noted the report.

