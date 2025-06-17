Downtown LA curfew hours to be reduced: mayor

Xinhua) 13:54, June 17, 2025

LOS ANGELES, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Monday afternoon that the nightly curfew hours will be reduced by two hours since the ongoing crime prevention efforts have been largely successful.

Starting Monday, the curfew will go into effect at 10:00 p.m. local time (0500 GMT) and last through 6:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) the next day in a one-square-mile area of downtown Los Angeles, Bass said in a statement.

This adjustment follows an earlier order issued on June 10, which set the curfew from local time 8:00 p.m. (0300 GMT) to 6:00 am (1300 GMT).

In the wake of Saturday's nationwide "No Kings Day" protests, volatility within the second-biggest U.S. city appeared to be easing. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that Sunday night marked the first night with no overnight arrests in downtown since the beginning of anti-ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) protests on June. 6.

Monday's statement did not specify an end date for the curfew.

