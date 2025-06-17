U.S. Minnesota suspect targeted other officials, faces federal charges

Xinhua) 13:16, June 17, 2025

NEW YORK, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The suspect accused of fatally shooting a Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another has been charged with multiple counts of murder after authorities took him into custody, ending the largest manhunt in the state's history, authorities have said.

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, was arrested Sunday night in rural Sibley County, about 50 miles away from Minneapolis, after he surrendered to law enforcement in a wooded area near his home.

Boelter is accused of carrying out what Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called a "politically motivated assassination." Police say he posed as a police officer on June 14 and fatally shot state Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their home in Brooklyn Park. He also shot and wounded state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their home a few miles away.

After a two-day manhunt that put the entire state on edge, Boelter was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder, USA Today on Monday cited a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County.

