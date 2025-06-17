American Bar Association sues Trump administration

Xinhua) 09:04, June 17, 2025

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The American Bar Association (ABA) filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Monday, seeking to block what it described as a campaign of intimidation by the Trump administration against major law firms.

"Never before has there been as urgent a need for the ABA to defend its members, their profession, and the rule of law itself," the association's lawsuit stated.

The association, with about 400,000 members, is the nation's largest voluntary association for lawyers.

The lawsuit marks an escalation in tensions between the association and the administration of President Donald Trump, which has cut federal funding to the association and sought to limit its longstanding role in evaluating federal judicial nominees.

Four law firms have filed separate lawsuits challenging the administration's orders, which revoked their security clearances and terminated federal contracts. Three have received favorable rulings, while one case is still pending.

