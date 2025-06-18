Yinchuan winery adventures: A Spanish youth's love for Chinese wine

10:16, June 18, 2025 By Li Zheng, Sheng Chuyi, Peng Yukai, Alvaro Lago ( People's Daily Online

When a young Spaniard visited a Yinchuan winery, he joined a seasoned sommelier for a stroll along the foothills of the Helan Mountains. Together they savored wines made from grapes grown in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and discovered how these frontier grapes capture a romantic charm and flavor uniquely their own.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)