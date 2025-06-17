Home>>
Xi says there are no winners in tariff wars and trade wars, unilateralism and protectionism harm all
(Xinhua) 20:53, June 17, 2025
Xi says there are no winners in tariff wars and trade wars, unilateralism and protectionism harm all
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China open to addressing trade concerns through dialogue: ministry
- China urges U.S. to stop Section 232 tariffs: spokesperson
- Walmart warns of price increases as tariffs pressure supply chain
- News Analysis: U.S. tariffs pose short-term threat, ASEAN resilience will prevail over long term
- China to adjust tariffs on imported U.S. products on Wednesday
- China to resolutely safeguard development interests: commerce minister
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.