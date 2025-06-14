Music concert held to celebrate 75th anniversary of China-Myanmar diplomatic ties

15:45, June 14, 2025 By huaxia ( Xinhua

YANGON, June 14 (Xinhua) -- A musical performance marking the 75th anniversary of China-Myanmar diplomatic relations was held at Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) in Yangon on Friday and was broadcast live across the country through multiple MRTV channels.

Myanmar's Union Minister for Information U Maung Maung Ohn, Yangon region chief minister U Soe Thein, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia, Chinese Minister Counselor Zheng Zhihong, and over 100 people of the Chinese and Myanmar communities attended the event.

Myanmar singers and bands performed, singing popular Chinese and Myanmar songs that conveyed the deep friendship between the two nations and celebrated 75 years of diplomatic ties.

During the event, the China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar donated 1,500 bags of cement to Myanmar's Ministry of Information to support post-earthquake reconstruction efforts.

