Typhoon Wutip makes landfall in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 10:51, June 14, 2025

Staff members clear trees blown down by Typhoon Wutip on a highway in Ledong Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, June 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

HAIKOU, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Wutip, the first typhoon of the year, made landfall near Dongfang City in south China's island province of Hainan around 11 p.m. on Friday, according to the Hainan Meteorological Service.

At the time of landfall, Wutip had weakened to a severe tropical storm, packing maximum winds of 30 meters per second near its center, with a central minimum pressure of 980 hectopascals.

