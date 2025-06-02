We Are China

Hainan Free Trade Port: Duty-Free industry booms with strengthening of supervision

Xinhua) 09:28, June 02, 2025

HAIKOU, June 1 (Xinhua) -- In June 2020, China released a master plan to develop Hainan into a globally influential and high-level free trade port by the middle of this century. Over recent years, the island province has sought to build itself into an international tourism and consumption center with booming duty-free shopping.

In order to further release the consumption potential and stimulate the vitality of duty-free shopping, Hainan has increased its annual tax-free shopping quota from 30,000 yuan to 100,000 yuan per person starting from July 2020 and introduced more duty-free business entities, a move that has greatly boosted the booming duty-free shopping sector.

In addition, local customs authorities have strengthened the supervision of duty-free goods imported to and then sold in Hainan, significantly enhancing the effectiveness of duty-free goods regulation and promoting the development of offshore duty-free industry.

Customs officers check the traceability code of an item at a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Customs officers inspect a duty-free goods warehouse at China Duty Free Group Hainan International Logistics Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Customs officers inspect a warehouse at a logistics center of China Duty Free Group in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Staff members attach Chinese-language labels to duty-free products at China Duty Free Group Hainan International Logistics Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Staff members attach exclusive traceability codes to duty-free products at China Duty Free Group Hainan International Logistics Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Customs officers conduct monthly inventory checks at a warehouse of Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Customs officers inspect a warehouse at China Duty Free Group Hainan International Logistics Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An aerial drone photo shows a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People shop at a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An aerial drone photo shows a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People shop at a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An aerial drone photo shows the China Duty Free Group Hainan International Logistics Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)