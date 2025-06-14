Chinese envoy to IAEA condemns Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear facilities

Xinhua) 09:37, June 14, 2025

VIENNA, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China condemns Israel's military action against Iran and opposes armed attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities, a Chinese envoy said Friday at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

During the IAEA Board of Governors meeting over Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, Li Song, China's permanent representative to the IAEA, said China has always been committed to promoting a peaceful solution to the Iran nuclear issue through political and diplomatic means, and opposes resorting to force and illegal unilateral sanctions. The country will maintain close communication with all parties and jointly deal with the current urgency at the IAEA Board of Governors, Li said.

Noting that China is seriously concerned about the negative impact of the current conditions on the prospects of diplomatic negotiations, Li urged relevant countries to avoid actions that may worsen the situation and to support the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.

He said China will continue to support political and diplomatic efforts around the Iran nuclear issue in a highly responsible, objective, and fair manner, firmly safeguard the international nuclear non-proliferation mechanism, and uphold peace and stability in the Middle East.

During the meeting, dozens of IAEA member states expressed serious concern about the relevant conditions, and many developing countries strongly condemned Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Citing a number of resolutions adopted by the IAEA General Conference, the parties indicated that attacks or threats of attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities violate the principles of the UN Charter, international law and the IAEA Statute, posing a serious threat to nuclear safety, nuclear security, regional and international peace and security. The parties emphasized that political and diplomatic approaches are the right option to resolve the Iran nuclear issue, and called on the international community to continue unremitting efforts to this end.

At the meeting, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that nuclear facilities must never be attacked, regardless of the context or circumstances, as it could harm both people and the environment. "Such attacks have serious implications for nuclear safety, security, and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security," Grossi said.

