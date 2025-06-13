3-minute customs clearance in C China's Zhengzhou draws int'l travelers

On June 11, People's Daily Online reporters posed as foreign travelers and experienced the 240-hour transit visa-free policy and fast-track customs process at Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, capital city of central China's Henan Province.

From fingerprint collection and filling out the entry card to completing the visa-free application, the entire process flowed smoothly - and took just three minutes! Behind this "lightning-fast" customs clearance lies Henan's accelerating drive of opening up to the world.

Journalists visit Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport to experience the 240-hour visa-free transit policy and the fast-track customs clearance process. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping）

Walking into the international arrivals area of the airport's Terminal 2, one is immediately struck by the blend of technology and user-friendly services. Overhead, large multilingual electronic guidance screens loop the "240-hour transit visa-free" instructions. In the fingerprint collection area, the system automatically matches languages based on the traveler's nationality, ensuring smooth communication. The entry card area is also thoughtfully designed, with multilingual prompts and clear, detailed instructions.

"Signage and prompts are clear and easy to follow - there's no need to worry about getting stuck," one of the reporters commented. "The whole process felt as simple as a routine task, far from the hassle or stress one might imagine."

Ports of entry serve as gateways to the outside world. Since the visa-free transit period at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport was extended to 240 hours on last December, Zhengzhou's exit and entry frontier inspection station has taken proactive steps - promoting and explaining the policy, scientifically adjusting duty schedules, and ensuring efficient 24/7 around-the-clock operations.

As the visa-free policy draws more international tourists, the airport has simultaneously upgraded its support services. These include: real-time monitoring of passenger flow, opening more checkpoints during peak hours, setting up pre-arrival visa processing zones and dedicated channels, enhancing policy visibility through signs and digital screens, updating inspection signage for better recognition, and strengthening foreign language and business training for customs officers. Authorities have also collaborated across departments to launch tourism promotions covering food, lodging, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment.

Travelers swiftly pass through customs after completing identity and document checks. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping）

The continued rollout of favorable policies is backed by impressive data. In the first five months of this year, more than 31,700 foreigners entered through Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport - more than double the same period last year. Of these, over 23,800 entered via visa-free channels, including the 240-hour transit policy, accounting for 75.2 percent of all foreign arrivals - a 3.7-fold increase year-on-year. Most visitors came for tourism, business, or to visit family, with significant growth in arrivals from South Korea, Malaysia, and Japan.

"My door is always open, waiting to welcome you with open arms."

This popular lyric now vividly captures Henan's opening-up journey. A series of visa-free policies and streamlined customs measures have formed a powerful "policy combo," acting as a strong magnet to attract global travelers, allowing the world to witness Henan, and enabling Henan to embrace the world at an even faster pace.

