China appoints new special representative for Eurasian affairs
(Xinhua) 09:24, June 13, 2025
BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China has appointed Sun Linjiang as Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.
Sun, a veteran diplomat familiar with Eurasian affairs, will replace Li Hui, spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily news briefing.
"We believe Sun will actively fulfill his duties and establish good working relationships with all parties. He will make every effort to deepen the traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the Eurasian countries and promote the common development and prosperity of the region," Lin said.
