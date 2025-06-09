Football stadium built with Chinese support opens in Minsk

Xinhua) 09:58, June 09, 2025

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L, front) hands the key, a symbol of the Belarusian National Football Stadium project built with Chinese support, to representatives of Belarusian athletes in Minsk, Belarus, June 7, 2025. The Belarusian National Football Stadium officially opened here on Saturday evening, with President Alexander Lukashenko attending the inauguration ceremony.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L, front) hands the key, a symbol of the Belarusian National Football Stadium project built with Chinese support, to representatives of Belarusian athletes in Minsk, Belarus, June 7, 2025.

MINSK, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The Belarusian National Football Stadium, a landmark project built with Chinese support, officially opened here on Saturday evening, with President Alexander Lukashenko attending the inauguration ceremony.

In his speech, Lukashenko expressed sincere gratitude to the Chinese leadership and Chinese partners. He said the stadium reflects both Belarusian national traditions and advanced engineering technology.

As the largest and most modern football stadium in Belarus, it meets the highest international standards. With a seating capacity of over 33,000， the stadium was constructed under a general contract by Beijing Urban Construction Group, said the president.

It has become another landmark building in Minsk, symbolizing the solid friendship between Belarus and China, he added.

Zhang Jiasheng, deputy director of the General Administration of Sport of China, said in his remarks that the completion of the stadium is not only a major accomplishment among China's technical and economic assistance projects, but also a vivid reflection of the political mutual trust, pragmatic cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

This photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows the Belarusian National Football Stadium, a landmark project built with Chinese support, in Minsk, Belarus. The Belarusian National Football Stadium officially opened here on Saturday evening, with President Alexander Lukashenko attending the inauguration ceremony.

This photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows the Belarusian National Football Stadium, a landmark project built with Chinese support, in Minsk, Belarus.

Representatives of Belarusian athletes demonstrate the key, a symbol of the Belarusian National Football Stadium project built with Chinese support, in Minsk, Belarus, June 7, 2025. The Belarusian National Football Stadium officially opened here on Saturday evening, with President Alexander Lukashenko attending the inauguration ceremony.

Representatives of Belarusian athletes demonstrate the key, a symbol of the Belarusian National Football Stadium project built with Chinese support, in Minsk, Belarus, June 7, 2025.

Women dressed in traditional attires pose for a group photo in front of the Belarusian National Football Stadium, a landmark project built with Chinese support, in Minsk, Belarus, June 7, 2025. The Belarusian National Football Stadium officially opened here on Saturday evening, with President Alexander Lukashenko attending the inauguration ceremony.

Women dressed in traditional attires pose for a group photo in front of the Belarusian National Football Stadium, a landmark project built with Chinese support, in Minsk, Belarus, June 7, 2025.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses the opening ceremony of the Belarusian National Football Stadium, a landmark project built with Chinese support, in Minsk, Belarus, June 7, 2025. The Belarusian National Football Stadium officially opened here on Saturday evening, with President Alexander Lukashenko attending the inauguration ceremony.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses the opening ceremony of the Belarusian National Football Stadium, a landmark project built with Chinese support, in Minsk, Belarus, June 7, 2025.

People perform at the inauguration ceremony of the Belarusian National Football Stadium, a landmark project built with Chinese support, in Minsk, Belarus, June 7, 2025. The Belarusian National Football Stadium officially opened here on Saturday evening, with President Alexander Lukashenko attending the inauguration ceremony.

People perform at the inauguration ceremony of the Belarusian National Football Stadium, a landmark project built with Chinese support, in Minsk, Belarus, June 7, 2025.

This photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows the Belarusian National Football Stadium, a landmark project built with Chinese support, in Minsk, Belarus. The Belarusian National Football Stadium officially opened here on Saturday evening, with President Alexander Lukashenko attending the inauguration ceremony.

This photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows the Belarusian National Football Stadium, a landmark project built with Chinese support, in Minsk, Belarus.

