Stranded dolphin returns to sea after receiving specialized care in S China

Xinhua) 08:38, June 09, 2025

Rough-toothed dolphin Yang Yang is returned to the sea in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2025. Yang Yang, a rough-toothed dolphin, was successfully returned to the sea off Sanya's coast on Sunday following a rescue and rehabilitation program. The marine mammal initially stranded at Yalong Bay on April 24. As Yang Yang regains health after receiving specialized care, experts have decided to return it to a sea area deemed suitable for its future life. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Rescuers return rough-toothed dolphin Yang Yang to the sea in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2025. Yang Yang, a rough-toothed dolphin, was successfully returned to the sea off Sanya's coast on Sunday following a rescue and rehabilitation program. The marine mammal initially stranded at Yalong Bay on April 24. As Yang Yang regains health after receiving specialized care, experts have decided to return it to a sea area deemed suitable for its future life. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

