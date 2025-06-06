China Coast Guard fleet patrols around Diaoyu Dao

Xinhua) 11:08, June 06, 2025

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- A vessel formation headed by China Coast Guard (CCG) Vessel 1306 patrolled in the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao on Friday.

The patrol was carried out to safeguard China's rights in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)