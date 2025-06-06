Home>>
China Coast Guard fleet patrols around Diaoyu Dao
(Xinhua) 11:08, June 06, 2025
BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- A vessel formation headed by China Coast Guard (CCG) Vessel 1306 patrolled in the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao on Friday.
The patrol was carried out to safeguard China's rights in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China Coast Guard dispatch vessels over 300 times per day in 2023 for law enforcement
- Chinese coast guard captures 21 in smuggling case
- China continues Diaoyu Islands patrol
- Chinese coast guard patrols Diaoyu Islands
- Chinese coast guard continues patrol around Diaoyu Islands
- Chinese ships patrol Diaoyu Islands
- China continues Diaoyu Islands patrol
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.