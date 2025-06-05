Relay of love at NE China welfare home safeguards precious childhoods

June 05, 2025

HARBIN, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Sunlight streamed through the windows of Harbin Children's Home in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, creating warm patterns on classroom desks.

Zhang Min (pseudonym), once a child raised within these walls, moved gracefully among decorations for an upcoming party, accompanied by tender voices and piano melodies, serving as a living testament to love's enduring cycle.

In 2004, a grieving 10-year-old Zhang arrived at the welfare home after her grandmother's passing. "I already understood loss at that time, and this unfamiliar world terrified me," she recalled. Hiding in dormitory corners, she found solace through caregivers who guided her to draw on hallway blackboards. "They were warm beacons showing me this was my new beginning."

Zhang's journey unfolded within the context of China's strengthening safety net for vulnerable minors. Notably, the country's welfare system for disadvantaged children has evolved from simple survival assistance in its early stages to a comprehensive and inclusive framework, with policy focus shifting from meeting basic needs to promoting holistic development.

Last month, the central government issued a set of guidelines on bolstering welfare support for children experiencing hardship, establishing comprehensive protection spanning living standards, healthcare, education, mental health and legal guardianship. China has raised basic living allowances for orphans for several consecutive years, with this commitment mirrored in Harbin where the 2025 standard is up to 2,993 yuan (about 416 U.S. dollars) monthly per institutionalized child.

At Harbin Children's Home, "education" revealed itself in unexpected ways, such as lullabies sung by night caregivers and sweets shared by kitchen staff. These moments crystallized when Zhang decided to choose early childhood education as her field of study. "I knew I'd return," she said, pointing to her Harbin Preschool Teachers College graduation photo. "They warmed my childhood, and I'll pass that warmth forward."

Today, Zhang teaches eight children with Down syndrome in rehabilitation classes -- navigating communication barriers with extraordinary patience. At lunch, she knelt beside 12-year-old Wang Liang, gently holding his hand to adjust a spoon. "Three months ago, he couldn't eat by himself. Now he can spoon up softened cookies independently." Zhang's face lit up with pride and satisfaction as she spoke of the children's improvement.

The institution itself has transformed dramatically since Zhang first arrived there 21 years ago. "We've grown from a 200-capacity department under the city's social welfare institute into a specialized facility," said Cai Lingling, the institution's office director.

With additional beds, improved facilities including personalized study spaces and smart rehabilitation equipment, and psychological support services, the upgraded welfare home can house 500 residents, and has shifted from basic care to holistic development -- encompassing a healthy diet, education, rehabilitation and medical treatment, Cai said. Harbin, capital city of Heilongjiang, has raised basic living allowance standards for orphans for four successive years since 2021, benefiting 2,070 orphans and de facto unattended children.

Educating children with special needs demands not only patience but also innovative approaches. Zhang crafts creative interventions, such as animal flashcards for cognitive training and rhythmic hand-taps during music sessions.

Rewards come unexpectedly. "Sometimes it was a candy pressed into my palm, or a sudden hug," Zhang said. "The children here understand loss early but treasure gains profoundly. A warm meal, words of encouragement or a patient moment can ignite hope."

This year, Zhang is embracing motherhood while teaching. "I've learned that equal respect and patient companionship matter as much as boundless love," she said. For the upcoming party, her students will attend as audience members. "They may not follow the program," Zhang said. "But their smiles when hearing music or reaching for balloons mean a lot."

Zhang's legacy resonates with youths like Lin Qiuyue, 12 years her junior. "She's been our warm guardian since I can remember, and she truly understands us," Lin said. When Zhang returned as a teacher, their bond deepened. Inspired by Zhang, Lin now envisions her own future at the institution.

"I want to pay forward that empathy, just like her," Lin said.

