Beijing unveils measures to boost inbound tourism

09:42, June 05, 2025 By Du Juan ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Beijing, which aims to become a premier destination for global travelers, has rolled out a comprehensive plan to improve its inbound tourism services, as the number of overseas visitors to the Chinese capital continues to surge.

The city government announced the plan on Tuesday at the Beijing Inbound Tourism Development Conference, outlining 22 measures that mainly focus on four areas — products, promotion, services, and support.

"Beijing's inbound tourism is surging, reflected by soaring visitor numbers and higher spending," said Sima Hong, vice-mayor of Beijing, adding that the city is working on collaborating with global partners to ignite the "Beijing Travel" wave, offering tourists more open, convenient, and captivating experiences.

According to the conference, from January to April, the city welcomed a total of 1.46 million inbound tourists, up 57.1 percent year-on-year. Tourism expenditure reached $1.9 billion, a year-on-year increase of 55 percent.

Beijing will continue to enrich and improve its tourism products, such as cycling along the Beijing Central Axis route, as well as other special experiences in Beijing's hutongand suburban areas.

At the conference, 10 new themed routes were introduced under the "Beijing's New Discoveries" banner, including culinary quests, intangible heritage experiences, and night cruises, to cater to diverse tourist preferences.

With more overseas visitors coming to Beijing, their luggage needs are growing as their appetite for shopping increases.

Zhang Kexiong, assistant general manager of China Tourism Group, said: "In the past, Chinese silk, tea, calligraphy and traditional paintings were highly appealing to foreign tourists. Now, with the development of Chinese technology, electronic products are also gaining popularity, such as drones, smartphones and headphones."

To offer better consumption services, the government has improved tax refund policies and enabled more foreign bank cards to be used for tap-and-go subway access. Meanwhile, the city has expanded and optimized international flight networks and improved entry processes with dedicated zones for temporary entry permits.

China World Mall, one of the popular consumption spots in the city, has officially been approved by the Beijing Taxation Bureau to become one of the first three centralized Instant Tax Refund Service locations in Beijing, offering refund services covering all of the city.

Cui Peng, manager of the mall's operations department, said: "Our mall features over 100 tax refund-eligible stores, offering a wide range of products including luxury goods, local fashion brands, and handicrafts. Visitors meeting the tax refund criteria can receive an immediate refund of up to 9 percent on purchases starting from just 200 yuan ($28), with a maximum on-site refund of 20,000 yuan."

Preceding the conference, more than 270 travel agents from over 40 countries and regions participated in a 48-hour tour, from June 1 to 2, to evaluate traditional and emerging attractions, like watching dragon boat racing at Yanqi Lake and visiting Pop Land, the first IP theme park of China's trendy toy maker Pop Mart.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)