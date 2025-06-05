Grain in Ear: Peak of summer

June 05, 2025

Grain in Ear marks one of the busiest seasons for farmers. In the north, wheat fields turn golden-ripe, while southern lands of rice are sown with scope. Song Dynasty (960-1279) poet Lu You beautifully captured this moment in "Seasonal Rain": Timely showers greet the Grain in Ear; Fields are dressed in green, far and near. This Grain in Ear, let us all sow our own seeds of hope.

