Anti-Asian hate persists in U.S. as federal funding cuts threaten community support: report

Xinhua) 10:38, June 03, 2025

SACRAMENTO, the United States, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Asian Americans continued facing widespread hate driven by "anti-immigrant rhetoric and deepening systemic discrimination" across the United States, with sweeping federal funding cuts threatening to exacerbate the situation, according to a new report.

The second annual State of Anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander (AA/PI) Hate report, released Monday by Stop AAPI Hate, revealed that 53 percent of AA/PI adults experienced hate during the heated 2024 election year, up from 49 percent in 2023.

Young adults experienced particularly high rates of hate incidents, with a staggering 74 percent of those aged 18 to 29 experiencing hate acts last year, the report said, adding the most common types of hate acts were harassment and institutional discrimination, which accounted for 48 percent and 24 percent of these incidents, respectively.

The report also found that 70 percent of those who experienced hate reported frequent stress, and 59 percent experienced frequent anxiety. Additionally, 83 percent of those surveyed were concerned about the nation's current racial climate.

The findings were based on a nationally representative survey of nearly 1,600 AA/PI adults conducted by National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago from Jan. 7 to 15.

Personal accounts included in the report illustrated how anti-immigrant sentiment, fueled by political agendas, had become a driving factor of hate nationwide.

The report documented instances of people being harassed by offenders who questioned their identity and place in the United States, telling them to "go back to where they came from," threatening deportation, and using racist slurs to suggest they did not belong in the country.

According to the survey, 40 percent of AA/PI adults who experienced hate in 2024 did not share their experience with anyone, including friends or family, while 77 percent never reported incidents to formal authorities.

Thirty-eight percent of those who experienced hate said they needed support but did not receive it, and 68 percent of those who did receive support said at least one form of assistance failed to meet their needs.

The report's release coincided with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)'s controversial decision to eliminate over 810 million U.S. dollars in public safety grants, which would affect hundreds of community organizations working to fight hate, prevent violence, and support victims.

Among the terminated funding was Stop AAPI Hate's 2-million-dollar grant, which had been allocated by Congress two years ago as anti-Asian hate and violence surged following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our new data makes clear that public institutions are failing to meet AA/PI communities' needs. And rather than supporting the very organizations that provide vital resources to fight hate and safeguard our communities, we are seeing federal institutions like the DOJ pulling back and reducing critical funding that has already helped make a difference," said Manjusha Kulkarni, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate, in a statement.

"Stop AAPI Hate's report illustrates the ongoing threat of racism and xenophobia to AA/PIs' safety and well-being -- making the Trump administration's illegal funding cuts not only unjust but also dangerously counterproductive in the fight against hate and violence," said the San Francisco-based coalition in its press release.

