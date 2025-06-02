Chinese cities explore pathways to restrict outdoor smoking

11:24, June 02, 2025 By Cao Pengyuan and Xu Lingui ( Xinhua

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Advocates for a tobacco-free environment in urban streets and outdoor spaces may breathe a sigh of relief as a growing number of cities are now exploring effective pathways to restrict outdoor smoking amid China's persistent push for tobacco control.

In mid-March, east China's metropolitan city of Shanghai kicked off a ground-breaking campaign to restrict outdoor smoking in eight of its busiest landmarks and tourist destinations, including the Bund, the Wukang Road, and the pedestrian zone of the Nanjing Road.

The city-wide initiative combines strict enforcement of existing smoke-free zone regulations with flexible governance tools -- ranging from innovative public awareness events to volunteer patrols to dissuade smokers and the creation of designated smoking areas.

In tandem with the municipal efforts, Shanghai Disneyland Resort, a popular attraction for domestic and international visitors, also announced plans to reduce its smoking zones and expand tobacco-free areas.

This month, a "No Smoking More Health" event, featuring tobacco control exhibitions, games and sports, was held in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen. According to its organizer, the publicity event was also a pep rally for the city's initiative to guarantee smoke-free sports events to be held during the 15th National Games later this year.

The two cities' efforts epitomize the latest developments of China toward its goal to build a healthier country with less nicotine. As outlined in the Health China Initiative, by 2030, China will reduce the smoking rate among people aged 15 and above to 20 percent and expand the coverage of anti-smoking statutes to 80 percent of its population.

TOBACCO USE AND CONTROL IN CHINA

Historically, China's entanglement with tobacco dates back more than 400 years.

During the late 16th to early 17th century in the Ming Dynasty, tobacco was first introduced to China from Southeast Asia. Since then, it gradually became embedded in Chinese social life.

Centuries later, smoking has evolved into a substantial public health threat. By the early 2000s, China's smoking population already reached 300 million, significantly contributing to the prevalence rates of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and chronic respiratory illnesses.

To counter these dangers posed by tobacco, China ratified the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) in 2005, which took effect the following year.

Under the aegis of the convention, the country has since implemented a series of tobacco control measures, including a ban on tobacco advertisements, tobacco tax increases, and local statutes prohibiting smoking in public venues.

Major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have led the charge, introducing regulations to enforce smoke-free workplaces, public transport, and public spaces such as schools, hospitals and restaurants.

According to preliminary statistics, over the past two decades, 24 provincial-level regions and more than 250 cities have issued local smoking control regulations, with improved standard of legislation.

Thanks to the efforts, the national smoking rate has declined from 28.1 percent in 2010 to 23.2 percent in 2024, indicating a steady progress, statistics show.

On the local level, many cities have achieved the 2030 target ahead of schedule. Taking Beijing as an example, since the city implemented strict tobacco control measures a decade ago, its smoking rate among residents aged 15 and older has declined by 4.2 percent to 19.2 percent.

ONGOING BATTLE AGAINST OUTDOOR SMOKING

However, while China's anti-smoking drive further expands into workplaces, public transport and venues, outdoor smoking has emerged as a pressing issue yet to be addressed.

For example, surveys in Shanghai show that although the adult smoking rate has dropped to 19.2 percent, 47.6 percent of residents still experience exposure to second-hand smoke, especially in outdoor settings.

According to scientific researches, second-hand smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, including 69 known carcinogens, and is harmful even in minimal exposure.

Following the new measures taken by Shanghai to reduce outdoor smoking, netizens have engaged in heated discussions on social media. Many praised Shanghai's outdoor tobacco control efforts and urged similar measures to be implemented in more cities.

Shanghai's flexible, multi-stakeholder approach to smoking control also gained recognition from experts and professionals. You Tengfei, an associate professor at the East China University of Political Science and Law, said at a recent seminar that such a flexible governance model is reshaping the efforts to build healthy cities.

Noting the key hurdles such as inefficient law enforcement, economy versus health tension, and a deep-rooted smoking culture, You said that a systematic solution to these issues will require improved legislation, innovative governance tools and increased public participation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)