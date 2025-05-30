Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia unlock new investment channels at capital markets forum

Xinhua) 08:57, May 30, 2025

HONG KONG, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) and Saudi Tadawul Group jointly hosted the second "Hong Kong-Saudi Capital Markets Forum" here on Thursday, bringing together industry leaders to explore the evolving landscape and opportunities in Asian, Middle Eastern, and global capital markets.

The two-day forum, themed "Powering Connections," featured in-depth discussions on cross-regional investment prospects, followed by a series of business-matching sessions. In collaboration with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, the event facilitated over 600 scheduled meetings between enterprises and investors from both markets.

Additionally, the "Premia BOCHK Saudi Arabia Government Sukuk ETF" was officially launched during the forum.

Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government, said that the Middle East is home to many high-quality enterprises, and the HKSAR will further strengthen ties with the region by sharing Hong Kong's expertise in connectivity mechanisms with the Chinese mainland.

"Beyond stocks and ETFs, there is vast potential for collaboration in infrastructure and professional services," he said, adding that the Linked Exchange Rate System remains effective and will not be altered.

Bonnie Chan, chief executive officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, said that the forum underscored the growing synergy, capital flow potential, and mutual investment opportunities between the Middle East, the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

"As a 'super connector,' HKEX is committed to enhancing financial infrastructure and advancing partnerships to offer Asian investors greater access to Gulf markets and foster two-way capital flows between Asia and the Middle East," she said.

Representatives from Saudi Arabia said that the Saudi capital market serves as a vital bridge between East and West, renowned for its depth, resilience, and openness to global investors. They reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to market expansion, strengthening international linkages, and driving sustainable development.

The forum attracted over 500 participants, including financial leaders, regulators, investors, and corporate representatives from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and beyond.

