AU Commission chair hails China's support for Africa's development

Xinhua) 13:37, May 29, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf reaffirmed appreciation for China's steadfast support to the AU Commission and African countries in key areas, including trade, infrastructure development, agriculture, health, and capacity building.

Youssouf made the remark while bidding farewell to Hu Changchun, head of the Chinese Mission to the AU, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

He commended Hu's dedication and expressed gratitude for China's contributions to the construction of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, support for African peacekeeping efforts, and assistance across other critical social sectors.

The two also reflected on the success of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in Beijing and reaffirmed the AU-China strategic partnership as a model of multilateral solidarity, the statement said.

