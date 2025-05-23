China's imports from African LDCs surge under zero-tariff policy

China.org.cn) 10:49, May 23, 2025

China's zero-tariff policy for least developed countries (LDCs) with diplomatic ties to China, which took effect last December, is already showing results. From December to March, China's imports from African LDCs rose 15.2% year on year, reaching US$21.42 billion, said an official from the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday.

