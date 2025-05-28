Trump administration moves to cut 100 mln USD in federal contracts for Harvard

Xinhua) 10:05, May 28, 2025

NEW YORK, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Trump administration is asking federal agencies to cancel contracts with Harvard University worth about 100 million U.S. dollars, intensifying the president's clash with the nation's oldest and wealthiest university, reported The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The government already has canceled more than 2.6 billion dollars in federal research grants for the Ivy League school, which has pushed back on the administration's demands for changes to several of its policies.

"A draft letter from the General Services Administration directs agencies to review contracts with the university and seek alternate vendors," noted the report. The administration plans to send a version of the letter on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has railed against Harvard, calling it a hotbed of liberalism and antisemitism. The school filed a lawsuit on April 21 over the administration's calls for changes to the university's leadership, governance and admissions policies. Since then, the administration has slashed the school's federal funding, moved to cut off enrollment of international students and threatened its tax-exempt status.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)