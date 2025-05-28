Premier Li says Chinese economy to sail steadily despite challenges

Xinhua) 09:41, May 28, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday that the Chinese government and people have the ability and confidence to keep the big ship of the Chinese economy sailing steadily and far despite all kinds of challenges in the future.

Li made the remarks when addressing the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-China-GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council) Economic Forum 2025.

