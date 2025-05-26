We Are China

China's economy still possesses tremendous growth potential, says Premier Li

Xinhua) 10:07, May 26, 2025

JAKARTA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Saturday that the Chinese economy still possesses tremendous growth potential, which will translate into new opportunities for global development.

Li made the remarks when addressing the Indonesia-China Business Reception 2025.

