Home>>
China's economy still possesses tremendous growth potential, says Premier Li
(Xinhua) 10:07, May 26, 2025
JAKARTA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Saturday that the Chinese economy still possesses tremendous growth potential, which will translate into new opportunities for global development.
Li made the remarks when addressing the Indonesia-China Business Reception 2025.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Fireflies put on spectacular light show at Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, SW China's Yunnan
- Company in Hefei, E China's Anhui builds "air expressway" to speed up delivery of goods, medical supplies
- Black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys thrive at nature reserve in SW China's Yunnan
- Daling River estuary in NE China's Liaoning home to nearly 100 bird species
Related Stories
- China confident, capable of sustaining positive economic momentum, says Premier Li
- Foreign financial firms upbeat on China market amid steady economic growth, policy support
- Financing support enhanced for micro, small companies
- Global consumers embrace China's innovations as economy shows strong resilience
- China's private economy gets new boost as landmark law takes effect
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.