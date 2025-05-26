China confident, capable of sustaining positive economic momentum, says Premier Li

Xinhua) 08:40, May 26, 2025

JAKARTA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday said China has the confidence and the capability to sustain the positive momentum of economic performance.

China is also researching and preparing new policy tools, including some unconventional measures, which will be rolled out promptly in response to evolving circumstances, said Li when addressing a symposium for Chinese enterprises in Indonesia.

