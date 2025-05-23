Chinese police clamp down on wildlife crime to safeguard biodiversity

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- From 2023 to date, Chinese police have filed and investigated 89,000 wildlife-related criminal cases, arresting 97,000 individuals suspected of relevant criminal offences, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

The MPS said that public security authorities have launched in-depth investigations into and cracked down on criminal activities endangering wild animals, dismantling a number of underground industrial chains that illegally hunt, catch, transport and sell wild animals.

During their campaign against illegal hunting, public security authorities have filed and investigated 1,497 criminal cases, apprehending 4,105 criminal suspects.

Chinese police have also participated in a joint law enforcement mission launched by Interpol, during which 63 cross-border cases involving wildlife were resolved, the MPS said.

Thursday marked this year's International Day for Biological Diversity, which took on the themes of harmony with nature and sustainable development.

