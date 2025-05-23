China calls for int'l solidarity, mutual support for healthy world on WHA

Xinhua) 11:28, May 23, 2025

GENEVA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has called for international solidarity and mutual support to forge a healthy world.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the call on Tuesday when delivering a speech at a high-level welcome ceremony of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Five years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on all countries to join hands in building a global community of health for all at the 73rd World Health Assembly, Liu said. China has firmly honored this commitment with concrete actions as the international community widely recognizes China's role in and contributions to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Noting that global public health security is now facing significant challenges under the impact of unilateralism and power politics, Liu emphasized that China has always put people and their lives first, implemented a health-first strategy, actively participated in global health governance, and promoted the building of a global community of health for all.

The international community should uphold multilateralism, firmly support the World Health Organization (WHO) in playing its leading and coordinating role in global public health governance, uphold fairness and equity, and firmly support the legitimate demands of developing countries in areas such as public health arrangements, vaccine distribution and technology transfer, he said.

The international community should also uphold openness and innovation and seize the historic opportunities brought by the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation to deepen cooperation in health innovation, Liu added.

As the WHO's highest decision-making body, the WHA is attended by heads of state or government, high-profile representatives from over 100 countries, and leaders of international organizations.

