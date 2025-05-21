China's sci-tech innovation, industrial development do not target anyone: spokesperson
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's scientific and technological innovation and industrial development are never targeted at anyone, nor are they intended to challenge anyone, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when responding to a relevant question.
The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) is a remarkable achievement of China's satellite navigation and positioning service industry, as well as a scientific and technological innovation contribution to the world. "This has been recognized by the United Nations."
China's BDS is also the world's BDS, Mao said, adding that China will continue to adhere to openness, cooperation and win-win results, and work with other countries to make more advanced scientific and technological achievements to serve and benefit the humanity.
