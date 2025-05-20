China opposes attacks on civilian facilities, civilians in Sudan
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China opposes and condemns attacks on civilian facilities and civilians in Sudan, and hopes for an early ceasefire in the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said here Monday.
Drone attacks recently struck strategic sites in Port Sudan, a port city on the Red Sea coast in eastern Sudan, and civilian facilities including the airport and the port have been damaged.
In response, Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing that China called on all parties to ensure the safety of civilian facilities and civilians.
"China has always held an objective and impartial position on the Sudan issue. We hope that Sudan will achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, alleviate the humanitarian situation, advance the political process and restore peace, stability and development in the country at an early date," Mao said.
Photos
- Man turns birdwatching into booming business in NW China's Qinghai
- Over 30,000 overseas Chinese trace their ancestry to small town in SW China's Yunnan
- Traditional fitness practices gain popularity among young people
- Giant pandas have a good time at Yueyang Zhonghua Giant Panda Garden in C China's Hunan
Related Stories
- Paramilitary forces' attempt to form "parallel government" raises concern over deeper division in Sudan
- 3.2 mln children under 5 projected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Sudan this year: U
- UN coordinator says humanitarian appeal for Sudan still underfunded
- At least 4,882 people killed in Sudan's Khartoum State since outbreak of conflict: health authorities
- Chinese envoy urges more efforts to push for political solution in Sudan
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.