China opposes attacks on civilian facilities, civilians in Sudan

Xinhua) 09:12, May 20, 2025

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China opposes and condemns attacks on civilian facilities and civilians in Sudan, and hopes for an early ceasefire in the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said here Monday.

Drone attacks recently struck strategic sites in Port Sudan, a port city on the Red Sea coast in eastern Sudan, and civilian facilities including the airport and the port have been damaged.

In response, Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing that China called on all parties to ensure the safety of civilian facilities and civilians.

"China has always held an objective and impartial position on the Sudan issue. We hope that Sudan will achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, alleviate the humanitarian situation, advance the political process and restore peace, stability and development in the country at an early date," Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)