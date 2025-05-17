China revises regulations to boost high-quality development of catering industry

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have unveiled revised regulations to promote the healthy development of the country's catering sector, a key pillar of China's consumption-driven economy, as part of broader efforts to expand domestic demand and stimulate consumption.

Jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission, the updated rules include revisions that support industry development, prevent food waste, and enhance workplace safety.

The regulations also encourage catering enterprises to strengthen international exchanges, accelerate digital transformation, and promote the preservation and innovation of local specialty cuisines.

The revised rules are set to take effect on June 15.

With more than 10 million catering businesses across the country, the sector has emerged as a key driver for domestic consumption.

In 2024, China's catering businesses generated 5.57 trillion yuan (about 774.28 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue, accounting for over 11 percent of total retail sales of consumer goods, official data showed.

