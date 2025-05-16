China smart tourism exhibition opens in Singapore

Xinhua) 14:32, May 16, 2025

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Xinhua) -- A four-day exhibition showcasing China's latest advancements in smart tourism opened in Singapore on Thursday, aiming to deepen collaboration and knowledge exchange between industry players from both countries.

Steven Ler, president of the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore, noted that there is strong potential for bilateral cooperation in smart tourism.

Industry players from both countries are actively exchanging ideas and sharing experiences to enhance tourism services, he said, adding that Singapore is committed to embracing smart tourism and digital transformation, using technology to improve the visitor experience.

Kong Yuan, director of the China Cultural Center in Singapore, said that the two countries have complementary strengths that present significant opportunities for cooperation.

Kong expressed her hope that the exhibition would serve as a platform to promote cross-border partnerships, encouraging companies to explore joint applications of emerging technologies such as virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data in tourism-related products and services.

The opening ceremony brought together over 200 representatives from Chinese smart enterprises and Singapore's cultural, tourism, and technology sectors, and attracted more than 720,000 online viewers.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors can explore a range of advanced Chinese technologies, including immersive VR installations, green-screen filming, and intelligent museum systems. Participating companies will also hold in-depth discussions with local institutions.

Themed "Creating and Sharing the Future," the event is co-organized by the China Cultural Center in Singapore, the China National Tourist Office in Singapore, and the China Culture and Entertainment Industry Association. It runs from Thursday to Sunday.

