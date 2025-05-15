World's largest car carrier delivered in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Anji Ansheng, a 9,500-space ocean-going car carrier and the largest of its kind in the world, was officially delivered Thursday afternoon at the Shanghai Haitong International Automotive Terminal.

Built by SAIC Anji Logistics Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, the vessel boasts a strong loading capacity, high energy efficiency, and is equipped with intelligent low-carbon technologies, as well as the capability to use carbon-neutral fuels.

Later Thursday evening, the newly delivered vessel is set to depart for Europe, loaded with some 7,000 domestically produced new energy vehicles, including SAIC's MG models.

