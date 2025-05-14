Languages

Xi holds welcome ceremony for Brazilian president

(Xinhua) 08:59, May 14, 2025

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Tuesday.

