Xi holds welcome ceremony for Brazilian president
(Xinhua) 08:59, May 14, 2025
BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Tuesday.
