Xi congratulates Australian PM Albanese on reelection

Xinhua) 08:23, May 14, 2025

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated Anthony Albanese on his reelection as Australian prime minister.

Xi said that over the past three years, he had met with Prime Minister Albanese, and engaged with him in in-depth discussions on strategic, comprehensive and directional issues concerning the development of China-Australia relations.

These discussions led to important consensuses that have provided strategic guidance to improve and grow bilateral ties, he added.

Strengthening cooperation between China and Australia, Xi said, is of great significance for achieving shared development and promoting world peace and stability.

The Chinese president also expressed his readiness to work with Albanese to advance the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership in a steady fashion, delivering greater benefits to the people of both countries.

On the same day, Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Albanese, saying that China is willing to work with the new Australian government to promote a more mature, stable and fruitful China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

