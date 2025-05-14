Readers forum on "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" held in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 08:56, May 14, 2025

Chinese representatives present Bangladeshi counterparts with the books during the China-Bangladesh Readers Forum on "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 11, 2025. The forum was held recently here with more than 350 attendees from the political, academic, business and media circles of both China and Bangladesh. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, the Bangladeshi interim government's adviser to the ministries of road transport and bridges, railways, and power, energy and mineral resources, delivers a speech during the China-Bangladesh Readers Forum on "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 11, 2025. The forum was held recently here with more than 350 attendees from the political, academic, business and media circles of both China and Bangladesh. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 11, 2025 shows the China-Bangladesh Readers Forum on "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The forum was held recently here with more than 350 attendees from the political, academic, business and media circles of both China and Bangladesh. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, delivers a speech during the China-Bangladesh Readers Forum on "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 11, 2025. The forum was held recently here with more than 350 attendees from the political, academic, business and media circles of both China and Bangladesh. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)