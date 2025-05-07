Home>>
FM spokesperson briefs on China's position on high-level economic, trade meeting with U.S.
(Xinhua) 16:45, May 07, 2025
BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The United States has repeatedly expressed its desire to hold negotiations with China in recent days, and the upcoming meeting between Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will take place at the request of the U.S. side, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing, noting that China firmly opposes the indiscriminate imposition of tariffs by the United States and that its position on the matter remains unchanged.
"China will firmly safeguard its legitimate interests and uphold international fairness and justice," he said.
