China decides to agree to engage with US for talk: MOFCOM

Recently, US senior officials frequently released signals to adjust tariffs and actively sent information to the Chinese side through multiple channels, expressing intention to start talk on tariff-related issues with China. The Chinese side has conducted careful evaluation of these communications. With full consideration of the expectations across the world, the interests of the Chinese side, and the call from US business community and consumers, the Chinese side decides to agree to engage with the US side, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Wednesday.

The MOFCOM spokesperson made the remarks after the Foreign Ministry announced on the same day that at the invitation of the government of Switzerland, from May 9 to 12, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng will visit Switzerland. During his visit to Switzerland, Vice Premier He, as the Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, will have a meeting with the US lead person Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Since the inauguration of the new US administration, they have taken a series of unilateral and unreasonable tariff measures. These moves have severely disrupted China-US economic and trade relations, destabilized international economic and trade order, and posed grave challenges to global economic recovery and growth. To safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, China has adopted firm and resolute countermeasures, the MOFCOM spokesperson said.

China's position is consistent. Whether it is confrontation or negotiation, China's resolve to safeguard its development interests will never waver, neither will its stance and objectives in upholding international fairness and justice and the global economic and trade order. We will fight if we must. Our doors are open, if the US wants to talk. Dialogue and negotiation must be based on equality, respect and mutual benefit, the spokesperson continued.

As an old Chinese saying goes, "listen to what someone says and watch what they do." If the US seeks to resolve issues through negotiation, it must face squarely the severe negative impacts of its unilateral tariffs on itself and the world, face up to international economic and trade rules, fairness, justice, and the rational voices across sectors, demonstrate sincerity for talks, correct its erroneous practices, and meet halfway with China to address mutual concerns through equal consultations, the spokesperson said.

"If the US says one thing but does another, or even attempts to use talks as a pretext to continue coercion and blackmail, China will never accept it. Nor will China compromise its principles and stance or sacrifice international fairness and justice to reach any agreement," the spokesperson stressed.

The Chinese side has noticed that some economies are currently engaging in negotiations with the US. The spokesperson emphasized that appeasement does not bring peace, compromise does not lead to respect, while only by upholding principles and position and fairness can a nation safeguard its legitimate interests.

No matter how international landscape may evolve, China will remain steadfast in expanding opening-up, safeguarding the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, and sharing development opportunities with the rest of the world. China stands ready to work with all parties to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance coordination, jointly resist unilateral protectionism and hegemonic and bullying practices, jointly defend free trade and multilateralism, and promote an inclusive and equitable economic globalization, the spokesperson said.

