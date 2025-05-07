China main car supplier to Uzbekistan in Q1 2025: report

Xinhua) 15:53, May 07, 2025

TASHKENT, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China was the top supplier of passenger cars to Uzbekistan in the first quarter of 2025, according to a report released on Tuesday by the country's National Statistics Committee.

"In January-March 2025, Uzbekistan imported 6,950 passenger cars from abroad, with a total value of 115.1 million U.S. dollars," said the report.

It noted that among the partner countries, China ranked first with 5,235 vehicles delivered to Uzbekistan. South Korea was ranked second with 1,425 units, and India third with 144 units.

In 2024, Uzbekistan imported 74,700 passenger cars, of which approximately 61,000 were supplied by China.

