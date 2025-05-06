Chinese automaker backs Indonesia's green industry push as main partner in AIGIS 2025

JAKARTA, May 4 (Xinhua) -- JAECOO, an SUV brand under China's Chery Group, has been trusted as the main partner in organizing the 2nd Annual Indonesia Green Industry Summit (AIGIS) to be held this August, a flagship initiative launched by Indonesia's Ministry of Industry to accelerate the country's progress toward its 2060 net-zero emissions target.

"This involvement reflects JAECOO's long-term commitment to supporting Indonesia's green industry ecosystem through technological innovation and strategic collaboration," the company said in a press release on Sunday.

As part of the AIGIS program, the 2025 National Green Industry Forum was held in Bandung on April 30, bringing together over 300 stakeholders from government, industry, and research institutions.

Discussions focused on the adoption of low-carbon technologies, improvements in energy efficiency, and the advancement of green innovation.

The forum highlighted the urgent need for industrial transformation, noting that Indonesia's industrial sector accounts for 34 percent of greenhouse gas emissions and contributes 41 percent to the nation's GDP.

JAECOO officially entered the Indonesian market in early 2025, introducing its J7 model equipped with the Super Hybrid System (SHS), a solution designed to combine environmental sustainability with powerful urban mobility.

"I was surprised by the pre-booking price. It's very competitive for a vehicle with this level of capability," said Deputy Minister of Industry Faisol Reza, who test-drove the J7 SHS at the forum. "PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) technology like this is far more efficient and cost-effective than conventional hybrids (HEVs)."

As a brand rooted in new energy innovation, JAECOO shares a common vision with the Indonesian government's green development roadmap.

According to the company, its participation in AIGIS reflects a commitment to delivering real technology and real action for a sustainable future.

